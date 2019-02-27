Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The blaze is one of the biggest moorland fires West Yorkshire firefighters have dealt with

A fire described as "apocalyptic" ripped through moorland in West Yorkshire on the same day the UK broke the record for the warmest winter day.

Firefighters in Marsden said the "dramatic" fire, which covered about 1.5 sq km of land, was one of the biggest moorland blazes its crews had ever dealt with.

Last summer, two huge moorland fires burned for several weeks at Winter Hill near Bolton, while the Army was drafted in to deal with a blaze at Saddleworth Moor.

'Apocalyptic' moorland blaze extinguished

Image copyright Joseph Bridgstock Image caption Joseph Bridgstock, who has alpacas on his land, captured this image of the fire raging in the background

Image copyright Joseph Bridgstock Image caption At its height more than 35 firefighters were in attendance

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Witnesses described the fire as "apocalyptic"

Image copyright Nick Lawton Image caption The flames covered about 1.5 sq km of land near Marsden, West Yorkshire

Image copyright Anthony Devlin/Getty Image caption No-one is reported to have been injured

Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty Image caption Crews told BBC Breakfast it was a 45-minute trek to the frontline of the fire

Image copyright OLI SCARFF/Getty Image caption Firefighters used beaters to quell the flames

Image copyright OLI SCARFF/Getty Image caption The blaze comes as the UK experiences unseasonably warm winter weather

