Leeds & West Yorkshire

Pictures show fire burning near Saddleworth Moor

  • 27 February 2019
Related Topics
Marsden fire Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The blaze is one of the biggest moorland fires West Yorkshire firefighters have dealt with

A fire described as "apocalyptic" ripped through moorland in West Yorkshire on the same day the UK broke the record for the warmest winter day.

Firefighters in Marsden said the "dramatic" fire, which covered about 1.5 sq km of land, was one of the biggest moorland blazes its crews had ever dealt with.

Last summer, two huge moorland fires burned for several weeks at Winter Hill near Bolton, while the Army was drafted in to deal with a blaze at Saddleworth Moor.

'Apocalyptic' moorland blaze extinguished

Live updates on the fire

Marsden fire Image copyright Joseph Bridgstock
Image caption Joseph Bridgstock, who has alpacas on his land, captured this image of the fire raging in the background
Marsden fire Image copyright Joseph Bridgstock
Image caption At its height more than 35 firefighters were in attendance
Marsden fire Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Witnesses described the fire as "apocalyptic"

You might also be interested in

Signs of spring from around England

Hedgehogs to swimsuits: How a warm winter affects us all

Is hot February down to climate change?

The moorland fire Image copyright Nick Lawton
Image caption The flames covered about 1.5 sq km of land near Marsden, West Yorkshire
Marsden fire Image copyright Anthony Devlin/Getty
Image caption No-one is reported to have been injured
Marsden fire Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty
Image caption Crews told BBC Breakfast it was a 45-minute trek to the frontline of the fire
Marsden fire Image copyright OLI SCARFF/Getty
Image caption Firefighters used beaters to quell the flames
Marsden fire Image copyright OLI SCARFF/Getty
Image caption The blaze comes as the UK experiences unseasonably warm winter weather

Are you in the area? Have you been affected by the fire? If it's safe to do so, you can share your experience by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

.

Or use the form below:

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites