Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption (From top left, clockwise) Basharat Khaliq, Saeed Akhtar, Naveed Akhtar, Parvaze Ahmed, Zeeshan Ali, Fahim Iqbal, Izar Hussain, Mohammed Usman and Kieran Harris were all jailed at Bradford Crown Court

Nine men who raped and abused two teenage girls who were living in a children's home have been jailed.

The girls were aged 14 when the men first began to use drink, drugs and violence to groom and sexually exploit them.

Bradford Crown Court heard the abuse started after the girls moved into the home in 2008.

The nine were convicted of 22 offences including rape and inciting child prostitution.

A tenth defendant was cleared of rape.

Sentencing the men to jail terms ranging from 20 years to 18 months, Judge Durham Hall QC said: "You appear not to have shown any respect for the minimum standards of decent behaviour.

"It is quite clear [one victim] was treated as a toy or a commodity to be used."

During the trial, which lasted more than six weeks, prosecutor Karma Melly QC said the gang had taken advantage of the girls' age and situation.

She said: "Some of the defendants were actually forceful, threatening and violent, others used alcohol and drugs, others created a manipulated relationship in order to facilitate their sexual exploitation."

Reading an impact statement, one of the women told the court: "I can't change what's happened, but I can rebuild my life."

Image caption The trial involving ten men and two complainants ran for more than six weeks at Bradford Crown Court

The allegations came to light in 2014 when one of the victims saw a report on the grooming and sexual abuse of hundreds of young girls in Rotherham on BBC Look North.

She asked her then partner to contact the BBC to say that similar abuse was happening elsewhere and the BBC "quite properly" notified police.

Verdicts and sentences

Basharat Khaliq, 38, of Deanwood Crescent, Bradford, was found guilty of five counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration and jailed for 20 years

Saeed Akhtar, 55, of Back Girlington Road, Bradford, was convicted of two counts of inciting child prostitution and one count of rape and jailed for 20 years

Naveed Akhtar, 43, of Newport Place, Bradford, was found guilty of two counts of rape and cleared of one count of rape. He was jailed for 17 years

Parvaze Ahmed 36, of Farcliffe Road, Bradford, was convicted of three counts of rape and jailed for 17 years

Izar Hussain, 32, of St Leonard's Road, Bradford, was found guilty of one count of rape, one count of attempted rape and cleared of two counts of rape. He was jailed for 16 years

Zeeshan Ali, 32, of Durham Terrace, Bradford, was convicted of one count of sexual assault and jailed for 18 months

Kieran Harris, 28, of Fir Parade, Dewsbury, was found guilty of two counts of rape and jailed for 17 years

Faheem Iqbal, 27, of no fixed abode, was convicted of one count of aiding and abetting rape and jailed for seven years

Mohammed Usman, 31, of Quaker Street, Bradford, was found guilty of two counts of rape and jailed for 17 years