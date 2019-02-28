Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Robbers target Leeds Hugo Boss store

A gang stole bags of clothes after breaking into a city centre Hugo Boss store.

The foursome used crow bars to get inside the shop on Vicar Lane in Leeds shortly after 20:00 GMT.

The gang, who were dressed in black and had their faces covered, were seen taking bags which police believe contained clothes.

A Ford Fiesta used as a getaway vehicle was later found abandoned in the Richmond Hill area.

A black Nissan Navara was also believed to be used by the gang during burglary.

Witnesses filmed the raid, which is the latest in a series of such burglaries on the street.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information