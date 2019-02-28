Violent attack in Bradford on teenager investigated
- 28 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating a violent attack on a 15-year-old boy in West Yorkshire after a video apparently shot on a phone was shared online.
The teenager was kicked several times, as a group watched on, during the attack in City Park, Bradford, on Sunday.
A 16 year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assault and been released on bail, said West Yorkshire Police.
The victim has not reported it as a hate crime, the force said.