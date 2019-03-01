Image copyright Google Image caption Paul Ackroyd was found lying in Jinnah Court on Saturday morning

A teenager has been arrested by murder detectives investigating the death of a man in Bradford.

Officers were called to Jinnah Court, near the city centre, early on 23 February after reports a man was injured in the road.

Paul Ackroyd, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The 17-year-old youth was arrested on Wednesday and remains in custody. Three other people have been bailed and a fourth released without charge.