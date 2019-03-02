Leeds motorcyclist killed in crash with car
- 2 March 2019
A man died when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car in Leeds.
The collision happened on the A64 York Road at the junction with Somerville Green at about 16.18 GMT on Friday.
Police said the rider of the motorbike, a 29-year-old local man, was treated by paramedics at the scene but was pronounced dead.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.