Image copyright Leeds United Image caption Toby Nye, pictured with Leeds captain Liam Cooper, died in January

The mother of Leeds United fan Toby Nye has admitted defrauding the fund set up to pay for his cancer treatment.

Toby - who had high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer - died in January just days after his sixth birthday.

His mother, Stacey Worsley, pleaded guilty to fraud when she appeared at Leeds Crown Court earlier.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported she stole £100,000 and "abused her position" as a trustee of the fund.

Worsley, who admitted one charge of committing fraud by false representation, is due to be sentenced on 29 March.

West Yorkshire Police said the fraud did not affect Toby's medical treatment.

The force said it had secured the return of "all of the money", which will now go to a local good cause yet to be decided on.

Image copyright Nye family Image caption Toby was diagnosed with cancer on his fourth birthday

Toby, from Osmondthorpe, Leeds, became ill at Christmas 2016 and on his fourth birthday in January 2017 his family were told he had a stage four neuroblastoma tumour.

He had struck up relationships with several players and staff at his beloved Leeds United.

Last year, the club raised the £200,000 needed to fund his cancer treatment. Players and staff gave a day's salary and fans also donated.