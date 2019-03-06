Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Those convicted of child sex offences including rape, grooming and trafficking during three separate trials at Leeds Crown Court in 2016

Six members of a gang jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in Halifax have failed in their bid to reduce their sentences.

They were among men convicted at Leeds Crown Court in 2016.

Appeals were lodged by Hedar Ali, Haider Ali, Khalid Zaman, Mohammed Ramzan, Tahir Mahmood, and Taukeer Butt.

One girl was said to have been passed around like a "sex toy" between 2009 and 2011.

A Court of Appeal judge said her ordeal "transcends the imagination of most people".

'Serial sexual plaything'

Dismissing the appeal bids, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, sitting with Mr Justice Goss and Mr Justice Lavender in Sheffield, said a girl - referred to as A and who was 13 when the abuse began - was "used as a serial sexual plaything by these appellants and many others" who plied her with drink and drugs.

"It is difficult to imagine a child being more damaged by the sexual abuse to which A was exposed," he said.

All of the men were sentenced for their part in the sexual exploitation of the girl and another teenager during four separate trials.

But arguing the case for the six men, their barristers said while they accepted A had suffered extreme psychological harm, the trial judge had exaggerated their roles in creating that harm.

Lord Burnett said the court rejected that argument in all cases.

He said the "extreme vulnerability of A in the context of her being passed around from pillar to post and used as a sex toy by these and other men" was a key reason the trial judge placed the offending in the highest category for sentencing purposes.

The gang