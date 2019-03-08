Image caption The housing development in Baildon has been named after the celebrated England, Yorkshire and Somerset cricketer

A street has been named after the former England cricket captain Brian Close.

The former England, Yorkshire and Somerset captain died in September 2015 after a long battle with cancer.

Mr Close had lived in Baildon, West Yorkshire, and the new housing development is in near his former home.

Named Brian Close Walk, the sign was unveiled by his widow Vivienne who said it meant her husband "won't ever be forgotten".

Robin Smith, the chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said: "He was a likeable man, everybody liked him.

"When he died it was a sad loss for Yorkshire."

Image caption Vivienne Close and Robin Smith reveal the sign at the Baildon development

Vivienne Close added: "I just wish he was alive to know because he would have loved it.

"Because you go past it every day, so he won't ever be forgotten, which is the main thing isn't it."

Close became the youngest player ever to represent England at 18 and went on to lead his country.

Image caption Brian Close won six Tests as England captain

Close played 22 Test matches for England, captaining them seven times.

He also captained Yorkshire to four county championship titles and went on to captain Somerset, where he is widely credited with developing the county into a hard-playing team featuring Viv Richards and Ian Botham.

At Mr Close's funeral in September 2015 former umpire Dickie Bird said: "Brian was a tremendous captain and a wonderful man.

"He was a hard man, believe me, but a good man."