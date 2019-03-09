Leeds man charged in 'extreme right-wing' terror probe
- 9 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with terror offences linked to "extreme right-wing activity", police have said.
Pawel Golaszewski, 33, from Leeds, is accused of possessing materials containing information likely to be useful in committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
He faces a total of six charges, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.
Mr Golaszewski is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.