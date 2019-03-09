Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption West Yorkshire Police want information about the death of Kelsey Womersley

Two men and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a 19-year-old woman have been released.

Kelsey Womersley was found unresponsive at a flat off Raikes Lane, Birstall, in the early hours of Friday.

Despite medical attention from paramedics she died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 17-year-old girl, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

The two men, aged 20 and 19, and the 23-year-old woman have been released and no further action will be taken.

Police said they were called to the scene just after midnight on Friday by the ambulance service who had attended the scene beforehand and reported an assault on Ms Womersley.

Det Supt Jim Griffiths said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what took place in the property just before midnight on Thursday and the precise cause of Kelsey's death."

He asked anyone with any information about the death to contact the force.