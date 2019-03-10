Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The family of Kelsey Womersley say the fundraising pages should not be given cash

The family of a woman whose death is being investigated by murder detectives have urged people not to donate to a fundraising page set up in her name.

Kelsey Womersley, 19, was found unresponsive in a flat off Raikes Lane, Birstall, in the early hours of Friday.

Despite medical attention from paramedics she died at the scene.

Ms Womersley's family have warned the "Justice for Kelsey/Kelsey's Send Off" page is nothing to do with them and said no-one should donate any cash.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said : "The 'Justice for Kelsey/Kelsey's Send Off' page is not something they [Kelsey's family] were consulted about, and therefore do not support, at what continues to be a very difficult time for them.

"They do not require any fundraising in relation to Kelsey's death and are advising members of the public who might make donations that this is not something they need."

A 17-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released pending further inquiries.