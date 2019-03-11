Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the slip road of junction 44, leading to the northbound carriageway of the motorway

A man has died after being hit by a car on a motorway slip road in West Yorkshire.

The 36-year-old was struck by a white Volvo S80 at junction 44 of the M1 at 11:30 GMT on 28 February, police said.

He was seriously injured and taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries on 9 March.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.