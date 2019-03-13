Image copyright @GazRowntree Image caption The lorry fire eventually closed both carriageways of the M1 in West Yorkshire

Thick palls of black smoke from a burning lorry caused the closure of the M1 motorway in West Yorkshire.

The vehicle caught fire at the Lofthouse Interchange at junction 42 on the southbound carriageway shortly after 16:00 GMT.

Highways officials decided to close both north and south bound carriageways of the motorway as a precaution.

Highways Agency officials advised motorists to consider using the A1M going south.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue sent four crews to the scene and the Highways Agency said traffic queues approaching the area were about 4.5 miles (7km) long.

The northbound carriageway was fully reopened shortly before 18:00, with a closure remaining on the southbound side between slip roads.

BBC Look North reporter Ian White took this video close to the site:

Image copyright @olliejb1981 Image caption Traffic queues built up very quickly on approaches to the blazing lorry

Image copyright Ian White/BBC

Image copyright Ian White/BBC Image caption The thick black smoke could be seen pouring from the burning vehicle