Image copyright Luxmy Gopal/BBC Image caption Prince Edward attended the synagogue in Bradford to hear of the interfaith work

A synagogue rescued from closure with the help of the Muslim community has received a royal seal of approval for its interfaith work.

The Bradford Reform Synagogue faced closure in 2013, but was helped by a nearby mosque and business community.

The centre on Bowland Street claims to be the only synagogue with a Muslim member on its board of trustees.

Prince Edward met officials and guests and learned about the interfaith work being carried out.

In 2013 trustees of the synagogue were faced with a difficult choice.

The roof of the Grade II-listed building was leaking and there was serious damage to the eastern wall, where the ark held the Torah scrolls.

Officials considered there was no way the subscriptions paid annually by the 45 members could cover the cost.

The building was saved by a fundraising campaign by groups including the Bradford Council for Mosques.

Richard Stroud said the synagogue was founded by his great grandfather Joseph Strauss.

Six generations of the Stroud family were represented at the service on Thursday.

Mr Stroud said: "Today's visit is because of the interfaith work at the synagogue involving all the major faiths,

"It really puts the royal seal of approval on the work being done in Bradford.

"And Bradford synagogue is the only one in the world with a Muslim member on the board of trustees."