Fire at large four-storey mill in Bradford
- 19 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A large four-storey mill in Bradford is on fire, with more than 50 firefighters at the scene.
The site of the fire is a building in Great Horton Road, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
The building's roof is on fire and heavy smoke and flames can be seen shooting through.
Alan Bannister, an eyewitness to the fire, said: "I am now three miles away and I can see black smoke billowing across the city."
Joscelin Davidson wrote on Twitter, "Something is spectacularly on fire in Bradford tonight."
Something is spectacularly on fire in #Bradford tonight, flames visible through the smoke :o pic.twitter.com/tqBLq6gYjx— Joscelin Davidson (@badgefiend) March 19, 2019
End of Twitter post by @badgefiend