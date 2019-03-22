Image caption The officer lost a finger at HMP Leeds when an inmate kicked a cell door shut

A prison officer had his finger cut off when an inmate kicked shut a cell door, it has emerged.

The officer, one of the younger members of staff at HMP Leeds, also had to have surgery to reattach the tip of a second finger.

An inmate, who had kicked the cell door in frustration, did not know the officer was holding the other side, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

West Yorkshire Police has begun an investigation.

An MoJ spokeswoman said the accident happened on Thursday after the prisoner was told to return to his cell.

The BBC understands he was reluctant to go back and kicked out at the door in frustration.

The MoJ spokeswoman said the prisoner was "distraught" after the officer was injured, saying he did not know the officer was holding the door.

The officer's little finger was completely severed when the door closed.

The tip of his other finger was reattached during an operation.

HMP Leeds is one of 10 prisons that are part of a government programme designed to reduce violence and drug-taking.

Prisons Minister Rory Stewart, has pledged to resign if the number of recorded assaults has not fallen by the summer.