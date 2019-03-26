Peter Turner: Former monk charged with child sex offences
A former monk has been charged with 23 historical child sex offences.
Peter Turner, previously known as Father Gregory Carroll, is accused of assaulting two altar boys in Cumbria and a male pupil in North Yorkshire.
The 79-year-old, from Redcar, faces charges of gross indecency, indecent assault and a serious sexual assault between 1984 and 1990.
Mr Turner is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on 8 April.
North Yorkshire Police said 15 of the alleged offences occurred at Ampleforth College between 1984 and 1987.
Eight charges of indecent assault and gross indecency relate to two boys at a parish church in the Workington area and are said to have taken place between 1987 and 1990.
Ampleforth College is a Catholic boarding and day school for 11 to 18 year olds.
