Image copyright Google Image caption Police said 15 alleged offences occurred at Ampleforth College in the 1980s

A former monk has been charged with 23 historical child sex offences.

Peter Turner, previously known as Father Gregory Carroll, is accused of assaulting two altar boys in Cumbria and a male pupil in North Yorkshire.

The 79-year-old, from Redcar, faces charges of gross indecency, indecent assault and a serious sexual assault between 1984 and 1990.

Mr Turner is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on 8 April.

North Yorkshire Police said 15 of the alleged offences occurred at Ampleforth College between 1984 and 1987.

Eight charges of indecent assault and gross indecency relate to two boys at a parish church in the Workington area and are said to have taken place between 1987 and 1990.

Ampleforth College is a Catholic boarding and day school for 11 to 18 year olds.

