Huddersfield killing: Man arrested over fatal stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing close to a main road in West Yorkshire.
Police were called to New Hey Road, Huddersfield, at about 02:20 GMT on Tuesday after reports that a 42-year-old man had received stab wounds.
Emergency services found him "unresponsive" and he was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.
A 39-year-old man from the Quarmby area of Huddersfield has been held and will be questioned about the stabbing.
On Tuesday West Yorkshire Police said a murder inquiry was under way, and a large cordon had been placed in the area near The Highgate pub.
