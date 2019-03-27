Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Yorkshire Water said the safety of colleagues was its top priority

Water engineers have been told not to carry out planned repair work in a district of Bradford due to threats of violence.

Yorkshire Water said employees had been subjected to "serious threats to their safety" while attempting to carry out work in the areas of BD3 in Bradford.

Work has been suspended with immediate effect, the company said.

A spokesman said they were working with police and it was hoped engineers could resume as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, an internal Yorkshire Water document, seen by the BBC, said workers would not operate in parts of the BD3 8, BD3 9 and BD3 0 postcode areas "until further notice".

It said it followed two recent incidents in which Yorkshire Water contract partner employees were threatened with violence.

The document, with the heading "Safety Alert", said work was suspended "until the ongoing security threat level in the area can be assessed" and mitigation measures were put in place to assure worker safety.

Emergency work involving internal flooding, pollution and supply problems could also be "postponed or cancelled", with police or security protection considered in severe incidents.

Image caption The BD3 postal district in which Yorkshire Water contractors will not currently operate includes Barkerend and Bradford Moor

A map displaying the BD3 postal district area, which is east of the city centre, was included.

"At no point will colleagues be asked to carry out a task that they feel is unsafe, or where they feel the appropriate controls to manage their safety are not in place," it said.

West Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.

