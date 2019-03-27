Image copyright Matt Huart Image caption Rebecca Kenna is ranked third in the World Women's Snooker rankings

MPs will write to two men-only snooker clubs urging them to overturn their "archaic" ban on female players.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Snooker is to take action after Rebecca Kenna quit her local league in Keighley, West Yorkshire in protest at the clubs' stance.

Chairman Conor Burns urged the clubs to "reconsider their position, and quickly".

The BBC has been unable to contact the clubs for a response.

Mrs Kenna, who is ranked third in the World Women's Snooker rankings, quit the Crosshills And District Snooker League last year.

She said she had been barred from playing matches at the Grafton Club and Keighley Cycling Club, despite the league being open to male and female players.

In a statement, the All-Party Parliamentary Group said: "Rebecca Kenna is one of the UK's most talented snooker players.

"The group believes that being prevented from playing in a club because of gender is archaic and it fully supports her and the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association in their making the game open to all.

"We recognise this as a fairly isolated incident, and not something that is widespread across the UK."

'Antiquated discriminatory practice'

Keighley MP John Grogan, who is a member of the group, said Mrs Kenna and other women players would be invited to parliament to discuss the matter further.

A World Women's Snooker spokeswoman added: "Several women and girls who play on our tour also regularly compete alongside men in mixed gender leagues across the country without any barriers.

"It is disappointing and unacceptable that in 2019 that players such as Rebecca Kenna have been the victim of antiquated discriminatory practices."

