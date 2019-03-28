Image caption Waseem Naeem, of Delicious Desserts, decided to start 'Huddersfield Safe Zones' after a recent fatal stabbing

A Huddersfield businessman has set up a network of traders willing to provide refuge for people who feel in imminent danger of attack.

Huddersfield Safe Zones aims to offer locations where teenagers and young adults can find sanctuary.

Waseem Naeem, of Delicious Desserts, said he had the idea following a "spate of stabbings" in the town, including a fatal attack on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment on the scheme.

So far 12 businesses have agreed to take part, including a nail bar, a funeral parlour and a card shop.

Mr Naeem said: "If people feel they're in danger they can come to us, if they need us to lock the door we can lock the door, if they need to use our phone to call their family or the authorities they can do."

Image caption A 42-year-old man died on Tuesday after a stabbing near The Highgate pub in Huddersfield

A 42-year-old man died after he was found with stab wounds on New Hey Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

Ch Supt Julie Sykes, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "In Kirklees, we have experienced a number of incidents involving knives or other weapons, and in the majority of cases this is linked to organised crime and gangs.

"An area of concern is the trend of young people carrying knives."

A 39-year-old man from Huddersfield was arrested on suspicion of murder after the New Hey Road incident and is being questioned by police.

Paula McClory, who runs The Card Corner, said: "Straight away I put my name down - we're near the bus station and there can be trouble sometimes,

"If there's somebody who's in trouble, locks can go on and we can deal with it how we need to."

