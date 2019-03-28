Image caption Emergency crews were called to the site at 13:16 GMT

A man has died in an industrial accident at a greeting card and party wholesalers in Leeds.

Paramedics and police were called to Paul White Ltd on Upper Accommodation Road at about 13:16 GMT.

West Yorkshire Police said the man, who had been working on site as a contractor, died at the scene.

A police spokesman said it was being treated as an industrial accident and officers were liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.

Image caption Police said the man's family had been informed

