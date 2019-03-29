Image copyright Leeds United Image caption Toby Nye, pictured with Leeds captain Liam Cooper, died in January

A mother who gambled away more than £100,000 stolen from a fund set up to pay for her son's cancer treatment has been given a suspended sentence.

Leeds United fan Toby Nye, who had high-risk neuroblastoma, died in January just days after his sixth birthday.

His mother, Stacey Worsley, admitted fraud at a previous Leeds Crown Court hearing.

The 32-year-old was given a two-year jail term suspended for two years.