Toby Nye: Mum sentenced for gambling away cancer fund
- 29 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A mother who gambled away more than £100,000 stolen from a fund set up to pay for her son's cancer treatment has been given a suspended sentence.
Leeds United fan Toby Nye, who had high-risk neuroblastoma, died in January just days after his sixth birthday.
His mother, Stacey Worsley, admitted fraud at a previous Leeds Crown Court hearing.
The 32-year-old was given a two-year jail term suspended for two years.