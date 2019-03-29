Image copyright Google Image caption Closure of the bridge has caused traffic delays

A major road in Leeds has been closed following the discovery of a suspected mortar shell.

Crown Point Road has been cordoned off because of reports of a "suspected First or Second World War mortar device", West Yorkshire Police said.

The Army bomb disposal team has been called to examine it, the force said.

The road carries traffic over Crown Point Bridge from the A61 into the city centre. The closure is causing bus diversions and delays.

People fishing with magnets in the River Aire are believed to have raised the alarm about the suspected mortar shell.

Skip Twitter post by @FirstWestYorks 28 - Crown Point Bridge CLOSED in both directions due to a police incident. Buses towards Leeds Dock diverted via East Street, South Accommodation Road, Clarence Road, Carlisle Road and Armouries Drive to terminus. CONGESTION AND DELAYS LIKELY TO ALL LEEDS CITY CENTRE SERVICES — First West Yorks (@FirstWestYorks) March 29, 2019 Report

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.