Crown Point Bridge: Leeds road closed over "mortar shell" find
A major road in Leeds has been closed following the discovery of a suspected mortar shell.
Crown Point Road has been cordoned off because of reports of a "suspected First or Second World War mortar device", West Yorkshire Police said.
The Army bomb disposal team has been called to examine it, the force said.
The road carries traffic over Crown Point Bridge from the A61 into the city centre. The closure is causing bus diversions and delays.
People fishing with magnets in the River Aire are believed to have raised the alarm about the suspected mortar shell.
