Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption A judge said Philip Longbottom "systematically sought out" boys and young men as "prey"

A former scout leader has been given a second life sentence for abusing boys.

Philip Longbottom, 69, was told he would serve a minimum of seven years when he was jailed in September 2016 for "the horrific abuse" of 12 boys.

Longbottom, of Shipley, West Yorkshire, was ordered to serve at least six more years for sexually abusing another six youngsters.

Judge Jonathan Rose said: "You systematically sought out and hunted down boys and young men as your prey."

Longbottom previously admitted five serious sexual assaults and 10 indecent assaults.

Bradford Crown Court heard the father-of-three had used his wealth and influence to befriend victims' families and then bribe or threaten children to keep them quiet.

The court heard Longbottom would "throw his money around" and buy drinks, curries and treats.

One victim described being plied with alcohol and "poppers" when he was abused in a hotel.

Dangerous sexual predator

The offences, which came to light when more victims came forward following Longbottom's original conviction, covered a period between 1969 and 1995.

Judge Rose heard what he described as "courageous" victim impact statements, including one from a woman whose brother died after turning to alcohol because of the abuse he had suffered.

The judge revealed that, unknown to him, when he sentenced Longbottom in 2016 the defendant had previously received a suspended prison sentence in 1970 for a series of indecent assaults.

Passing sentence in 2016, Judge Rose described Longbottom as "a dangerous sexual predator".

Longbottom was given a life sentence for 40 offences including rapes and serious sexual assaults between 1968 and 2010.

At Wednesday's hearing, the judge imposed a new six-year minimum term, but said Longbottom would only be released when the Parole Board considered it safe to do so.

