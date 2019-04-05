Image copyright Google Image caption Elizabeth Childs took the money from the community centre to deal with debts, the court was told

A manager who stole more than £28,000 from a community centre - forcing it to shut down - has been jailed.

Elizabeth Childs, 65, of Heather Drive, Mount Tabor, Halifax, "destroyed" the ability of Mixenden Parents Resource Centre to raise funds, Bradford Crown Court heard.

Childs had problems with debts and gambling, the court heard.

The not-for-profit centre had provided support for parents, the elderly and the unemployed.

It was shut in 2018 after its debt-ridden manager stole the money over a five-year period.

Childs, described by witnesses as being "manipulative and controlling", was jailed for three-and-a-half years for a series of thefts

Meghan Swift, a Calderdale councillor, said in an impact statement to the court that Childs had been manager at the centre for about 18 years. She had been employed to help some of the most vulnerable and least well-off families and children.

The centre's closure led to six redundancies as a direct consequence of Childs' offending, she said.

Childs admitted stealing £2,300 before her trial last month and was convicted of seven further theft charges amounting to almost £26,000.

Recorder Keith Miller said he rejected her claims work had "got on top of her" and requests for help had been refused.

The centre had played an important role and that had gone primarily because of Childs' actions, he said.

Mr Miller said Childs had "actively misled" accountants and the lottery by providing false information and had been involved in shredding documents.

Childs, who had no previous convictions, had contacted Gamblers Anonymous and her barrister submitted there was evidence use of centre was dwindling at the time of the thefts, the court heard.

