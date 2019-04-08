A woman has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a 10-month-old girl.

Skyla Giller was found unresponsive at an address in Skelmanthorpe, near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on 24 August 2017.

She was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Sarah Higgins, 41, from Castleford, is due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates' Court on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.

