Image copyright Facebook Image caption The men who died in the crash were, clockwise from top left: Zeeshan Khalid, Tayyab Siddique, Arbaaz Hussain and Murtza Chaudhry

A police watchdog has completed a report into a fatal crash involving four men whose vehicle had overtaken two police cars before hitting a tree.

Murtza Chaudhry, 21, was driving the BMW which was also carrying Arbaaz Hussain, 21, Zeeshan Khalid, 20, and Tayyab Siddique, 22, in August 2018.

The car was being followed in Bradford by officers after it overtook a marked and an unmarked police car.

Officials said the report would not be published until an inquest concluded.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that before the crash officers "were concerned about the manner in which the car was being driven".

"A short pursuit began after they failed to stop for officers," it added.

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Image caption The IOPC has completed the investigation into the crash where four men, who were from Bradford, died at the scene

The IOPC said its investigation had looked at footage and audio from the unmarked police car.

Investigators also considered "detailed accounts" from officers in the unmarked police car and from officers in a marked police car that later went to the scene.

Witnesses were also spoken to and CCTV from the scene examined.

West Yorkshire Police said: "We acknowledge receipt of the report. Our investigation is ongoing."

The Coroner's Office at Bradford said no date had been set for a full inquest into the deaths.

