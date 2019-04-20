Ilkley Moor fire 'rapidly spreading' after rising temperatures
Firefighters are dealing with a "rapidly spreading" moorland fire on Ilkley Moor.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said several acres of moorland was ablaze after a day of soaring temperatures.
The fire involves moorland above White Wells in Ilkley, with Bradford Council warning walkers to keep off the moors.
Crews from 14 engines are using beaters, water backpacks and leaf blowers to fight the blaze.
Martyn Hughes, a watch manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service which is assisting WYFRS, tweeted: "The intense heat, steep slopes and rough terrain are causing the fire to spread rapidly whilst we try to get near the flames."