Image copyright James Smith Image caption Fire crews were called in to help from across the region as the blaze spread across moorland

Arrests have been made after a large fire took hold on moorland in West Yorkshire, police said.

Firefighters tackled a fire covering 25,000 sq m on Ilkley Moor on Saturday, with helicopters making water drops.

Bradford Council reiterated a warning for walkers to stay off the moors as crews were damping down.

The local authority called it a "full multi-agency response" with about 70 firefighters still in attendance on the moor.

No further details about the arrests have been released.

Image copyright David Shepherdson Image caption A wide area of Ilkley Moor, pictured here at 22:15 BST on Saturday, was well alight

Image copyright James Smith Image caption Beaters, water backpacks, pumps and helicopter water drops have been used to fight the fire

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said the fire was in the White Wells area of the hillside, with smoke still clearly visible from the spa town below.

Water jets, beaters and specialist wildfire units are also helping to deal with the aftermath.

Martin Langan, WYFRS incident commander, said: "We've managed to die the flames down but there's a significant amount of smoke blowing into Ilkley."

He said the "critical point" was Sunday afternoon "because that's when the seat of fire can spark up again".

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption An eyewitness told the BBC he had seen "countless" water drops from helicopters on Sunday morning

Police closed a section of Hangingstone Road near the Cow and Calf Rocks during the damping down operation.

Mark Hunnebell, who has run White Wells Spa Cafe for two decades, said his business was evacuated when the "fire started to spread towards us" at 19:00 BST on Saturday.

He said: "We've seen some fires here in the past, but I've never seen anything like the scale of this one.

"The helicopters have made countless water drops for most of the morning, they've been backwards and forwards constantly."

Image copyright @newcol Image caption The fire took hold in the White Wells area above the spa town of Ilkley

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted that the "awful scenes" on the moor were a reminder "of why we urgently need to tackle climate change".

Christina Cheney, whose house backs onto the moor near an area known as The Tarn, praised the fire service for keeping residents safe.

"A large swathe of the moor looks quite devastated this morning, we're lucky our homes were all safe in the end," she said. "The same can't be said for so much wildlife."

The Met Office confirmed that Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far, with 25.5C recorded in Gosport, Hampshire.

Forecasters have said the UK is set for record-breaking temperatures over the rest of the Easter bank holiday.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk