Image copyright @yorkshirepudd15 Image caption The fire on Marsden Moor was started by a discarded barbecue, said the council

Fires and barbeques have been banned on open public spaces in parts of West Yorkshire after a blaze swept over a huge swathe of moorland.

The Marsden Moor fire was started by a discarded barbeque at Easter Gate near the village of Marsden on Sunday.

It spread west to Saddleworth, Greater Manchester and at its height covered about six sq miles (15 sq km).

The Public Space Protection Order ban will be in force across the summer and currently lasts until 31 October.

The ban covers the Kirklees Council area, which also includes Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley and Holmfirth.

Anyone found lighting a fire or barbeque on council, National Trust or Yorkshire Water-owned land faces a fine of up to £150.

Failure to pay could lead to a court conviction and a maximum fine of £1000, said the council.

There are exemptions for private residential land, it added.

Fireworks and lanterns

Karl Battersby, of Kirklees Council, said it the authority would "not hesitate in taking action against those who show disregard by continuing to light fires and barbeques".

Fireworks and sky lanterns are also banned under the new order.

Visitors are also asked to avoid leaving glass lying around as it can magnify the sun's rays and cause a fire.

Image caption Marsden Moor is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest because of its wildlife population

Lisa Harrowsmith, of Yorkshire Water, said fires could devastate peat soils formed over thousands of years, which can result in loss of valuable habitat and wildlife.

The Marsden fire has been extinguished but the National Trust said the blaze was expected to cost it at least £500,000.

Toby May, of West Yorkshire Fire Service, said the fire had "required a huge fire service resource and the tireless efforts of numerous staff".

