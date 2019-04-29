Image caption Umar Hafeez appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A man has appeared in court charged with having terror instruction manuals.

Umar Hafeez, 37, is charged with 13 counts of possessing a record containing information useful to committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded in custody.

Mr Hafeez, of Heaton Road, Bradford, will appear at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Oxford on 10 May.

He is accused of possessing records with titles including Step By Step Knifemaking, You Can Do It!, The Anarchist Cookbook by The Jolly Roger, and How To Survive In The West.

