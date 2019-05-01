Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mohammed Nisar Khan and Tony Grant were jailed at Bradford Crown Court

A notorious criminal who murdered a father-of-three by driving a car into him has been jailed for 26 years.

The attack on 40-year-old Amriz Iqbal took place in October as he walked along Sandford Road in Bradford Moor with a friend.

The pair were hit by a Kia Sedona being driven by Bradford criminal Mohammed Nisar Khan, 41, of Holme Lane, Tong - known as "Meggy".

Judge Jonathan Durham Hall described the attack as "ruthless and barbaric".

Mr Iqbal, from Bradford, died from his injuries in hospital, but his friend Adnan Ahmed was not badly hurt in the crash.

The Recorder of Bradford said Khan "clearly commanded obedience and loyalty from others and his actions demonstrated that he was dangerous and considered himself untouchable".

Jurors also heard evidence about subsequent attempts to recover or destroy crucial CCTV footage from a petrol station on Whitehall Road in Birkenshaw.

Within hours of the attack the Kia was disposed of and later that night an attempt was made to firebomb and then rob the petrol station.

On Wednesday Khan was found guilty of murdering Mr Iqbal, attempting to murder Mr Ahmed and two charges of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Tony Grant, 39, of Queens Road, Bradford, who was in the car with Khan, was also found guilty of the murder charge and the two conspiracy to pervert the course of justice offences.

He was also jailed for life with a minimum of 17 years to be served being considered for release.

A third defendant Salman Ismail, 31, of Hollin Road, Shipley, was found guilty of an arson charge over the attack at the service station and the two conspiracy offences.

He was jailed for 17 years.

