Image copyright Google Image caption Riley Siswick, three, died at a house on Smiths Avenue in Marsh, Huddersfield, in February 2016

A man killed his partner's son by hitting him so hard he ruptured his bowel, a court has heard.

Riley Siswick, three, was found dead by paramedics two days after Kyle Campbell injured him at their home in Marsh, Huddersfield, prosecutors said.

His mother, Kayleigh Siswick, chose to protect Mr Campbell instead of seeking medical help, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Mr Campbell, 26, denies murder while Ms Siswick, 26, denies causing or allowing the death of a child.

Robert Smith QC, prosecuting said Riley's condition was "acute and deteriorating" and "would have been obvious" to anyone, following the alleged assault on 4 February 2016.

However, neither Riley's mother nor Mr Campbell, raised the alarm about his worsening health.

Mr Smith told court Mr Campbell attacked Riley at their home on Smiths Avenue.

He said the boy was hit in the abdomen "either from a fist, or by jumping or stamping on him or by striking him with an object" so hard that the boy's bowel was severed causing a life-threatening infection, peritonitis.

It would have caused severe pain "obvious to the person who caused the injury" or any adult who saw him afterwards, the prosecutor said.

'Diarrhoea and vomiting'

Mr Smith said the situation was a "medical emergency" but neither defendant telephoned for medical help or took Riley to hospital.

Ms Siswick claims she was out of the house when her son was injured.

When paramedics were called two days later they were told Riley had diarrhoea and vomiting before he died, the court heard.

Mr Campbell also denies causing or allowing the death of a child, plus two counts of causing actual bodily harm.

The trial continues.

