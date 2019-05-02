Image copyright PA Image caption Leeds Crown Court heard the boy told fellow pupils he was going 'go on the rampage' and 'kill many people'

A teenager has been found guilty of making a potential bomb that was filled with shrapnel.

A court heard the 16-year-old from Bradford had researched bomb-making and made a device that could have been a "viable C02 bomb".

He was convicted of making an explosive substance and three counts of having a document useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The boy will be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court next month.

He was cleared of a more serious offence of making an explosive substance with intent.

The court heard how the device he made could, with the addition of gunpowder and a fuse, been a credible threat.

The teenager told fellow pupils he was going to "go on a rampage" and "kill many people", the jury was told.

Jenny Hopkins from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "His defence was that he was making a fake bomb as a joke and to show off.

"The CPS was able to show evidence that it wasn't a joke because he kept his activities secret and the device could not have been a dummy."

Det Ch Supt Martin Snowden of Counter Terrorism Policing North East said: "His fascination with violence and death is particularly concerning given his age and vulnerability."

