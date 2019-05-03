Image copyright PA Image caption A judge at Leeds Crown Court tells Andrew Hinde it is "time to pay the price for your behaviour"

A horse breeder who flouted a ban on keeping animals and neglected 50 horses and two foals has been jailed.

Andrew Hinde, 54, of Becca Farm, Aberford, Leeds, had been banned from having any involvement with animals for 12 years.

However, Leeds Crown Court heard he "immediately ignored" the ban and continued to neglect horses and foals.

Recorder Gavin Doig jailed Hinde for 11 months and said it was "time to pay the price for your behaviour".

Andrew Petterson, prosecuting, said Hinde had been convicted of nine offences of breaching court orders and causing suffering to horses and ponies and banned from keeping or being involved with animals.

He was originally handed a suspended sentence in March 2015 but continued to maintain involvement with the animals in rented fields.

The horses and ponies were left without adequate food or shelter and were "skin and bone" with one so badly emaciated and infected with disease it had to be put down, the court heard.

The judge told Hinde he had a "cavalier attitude towards the animals, a cavalier attitude to orders of the court; you showed complete disrespect".

"Now you must face those consequences," he added.

Shila Whitehead, defending, said Hinde had "issues on wanting to have animals".

A reference from the Countess of Shrewsbury and Waterford on Hinde's behalf was mentioned but the judge said he doubted she was aware of the condition of the horses and ponies.

The 12-year ban for keeping animals will be extended indefinitely and Hinde cannot apply to have it lifted for 15 years.

