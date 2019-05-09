Image copyright HMP Wakefield Image caption The mulberry tree has stood for hundreds of years but died in 2017 due to beetle infestation and canker

A prison yard tree that may have inspired a well-known nursery rhyme will have a new lease of life after a successful appeal to find cuttings.

The tree at HMP Wakefield, considered by some to be the origin of Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush, died in 2017.

The prison asked if any former staff had taken any cuttings as mementos, with a 30-year-old tree grown from the mulberry eventually located.

HMP Wakefield cut down and removed the dead 19th Century tree on Tuesday.

A Prison Service horticulturalist found it had died through beetle infestation and canker.

Its replacement was grown in the 1980s in the garden of a retired member of staff, who has since died.

His widow was made aware of the appeal for tree cuttings and was "delighted to assist with this project", the prison said.

Excerpt from Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush

Here we go round the mulberry bush

The mulberry bush

The mulberry bush

Here we go round the mulberry bush

On a cold and frosty morning.

Simon Richardson, a prison officer who helped to remove the dead tree, said: "It became a project because [the mulberry] is so important to Wakefield prison, it's instrumental in the place, everything revolves around it.

"Unfortunately it's dead, but the aim is to replace it - we'll have one here where the original was and possibly another one at the other end of the jail so everyone can see it."

Cuttings will be taken from the 30-year-old mulberry and attempts will then be made to propagate a new tree.

He added: "I was very apprehensive coming to work this morning because it's part of history and the jail, it's something to be proud of."

From crimes to rhymes

HMP Wakefield was originally built as a house of correction in 1594

In later centuries female prisoners were said to have danced around the tree and it is locally believed the women invented the nursery rhyme to keep their children amused

Another possible interpretation is that "cold and frosty" Britain struggles to produce silk, with mulberry trees a key habitat for the cultivation of silkworms

The prison's staff diner is called "The Mulberry" and the HMP Wakefield crest includes an image of the bush

An adjacent road in Wakefield is named Mulberry Way

In 2016, HMP Wakefield's mulberry was shortlisted by the Woodland Trust as a "Tree of the Year"

HMP Wakefield, a Category A jail housing some of Britain's most notorious criminals, is the largest high security prison in the United Kingdom and western Europe. It has housed several high-profile murderers including Harold Shipman, Britain's most prolific serial killer, who took his own life at the prison in 2004.

Tom Wheatley, HMP Wakefield governor, said the tree had "been a part of the prison for hundreds of years".

"The tree is in a really poor state, it's rotten the whole way through, and we just thought it was fitting to replace it with a cutting from the original tree so we can keep the mulberry alive at Wakefield prison," he said.

"It's on the main route that prisoners take each day to go to work in workshops, so four times a day most prisoners walk past it and they'll notice it's not here any more."