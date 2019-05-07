Image copyright Family handout Image caption The court heard that Amy Shepherd had been stabbed and strangled at her home in Bradford in 1994

An 86-year-old woman living in sheltered housing was sexually abused, strangled with a tea towel and had her throat slashed, a court has been told.

Amy Shepherd was found dead at her flat in Wibsey, Bradford, in August 1994. It is believed she had been robbed.

Newly-developed forensic techniques provided "compelling scientific evidence" Raymond Kay was her killer, the prosecution has alleged.

Mr Kay, now 70, of Baker Fold, Halifax, denies murder.

Opening the case for the prosecution, Richard Wright QC said Miss Shepherd had suffered "terrible wounds" to her neck which her killer had inflicted with a serrated knife found at the scene.

"The wounds had been delivered as a final act in the culmination of a brutal assault during which she had been beaten, strangled with a ligature, and then had her throat cut," said Mr Wright.

"During that fatal assault the evidence at the scene suggested that she had been sexually assaulted.

"A distinctive item of jewellery was amongst property missing from her home and it appears likely that her killer robbed her."

The jury heard Mr Kay had been spoken to by the police during the initial investigation in the 1990s because a few months before Miss Shepherd's death he had delivered "meals on wheels" to her.

Mr Kay's DNA had been found on samples taken from the victim's body and also a tea towel which had been used a ligature, Mr Wright said.

He said there was no sign of a forced entry into the flat and that suggested that Miss Shepherd must have chosen to open the door to whoever killed her shortly after she returned from a shopping trip.

The trial continues.

