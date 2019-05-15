Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Hamza Ali Hussain became "enraged" over an altercation that evening, the court heard

A man who drove at people outside a nightclub, leaving a solider with "debilitating" injuries, has been jailed for eight years.

Hamza Ali Hussain sped towards a group outside TBC nightclub in Batley, near Leeds, on New Year's Day.

Joshua Adams-Mitchell hit the car windscreen and was hurled 20-30 yards before landing in the road, Leeds Crown Court heard.

His Army career is in doubt after suffering head, body and leg injuries.

More West Yorkshire stories

The court heard Hussain had not been in the nightclub but had become "enraged" when his friends told him about a "minor altercation" during the evening.

His friends pointed out the person responsible and the 23-year-old circled outside the nightclub in a Mercedes car that had been rented by an acquaintance and which he was not entitled to drive, having never passed a driving test.

He then accelerated towards the group containing his intended target, but hit Mr Adams-Mitchell as he stepped backwards into the road.

Image copyright Google Image caption Joshua Adams-Mitchell was not the intended target

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said the 22-year-old rolled over the top of the car and suffered facial fractures, injuries to his knee, damage to his right eye, rib and lung injuries and PTSD.

Hussain, of Middle Road, Dewsbury, immediately fled the scene and was arrested the following day. He previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jailing him, Judge Robin Mairs said there was "no reason or justification for your actions".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.