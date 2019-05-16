Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The mirror pool in the centre of Bradford has been out of action for a month

A water feature at the heart of a multi-million pound city centre revamp has been out of action for a month because of a burst pipe.

The mirror pool in the centre of Bradford is a shallow pool which includes a fountain capable of shooting water several metres into the air.

A damaged pipe in the pump room has left the pool, which opened in 2012, out of action since 14 April.

The pool is part of a £24.6m revamped section of the city centre.

Engineers are expected to examine the pumping equipment and the damaged pipe to work out when the pool and fountains will be back in operation.

It is understood the engineers are waiting for the pump room to fully dry out before making an assessment.

During the period the pool is not being used, general maintenance work is being carried out at the site.

Staff at the council were alerted to the burst pipe when an alarm was triggered in the plant room.

An automatic cut-off when the water reached a given level meant the mains water was shut off to the pumps.

Image copyright Bradford Council Image caption The burst pipe caused flooding at the pump room that provides water to the mirror pool

A Bradford Council spokesman said: "A water pipe burst and flooded the plant room causing significant damage to the mirror pool's electronics and pump systems."

The council said an assessment of "the exact extent of the damage" on different components would be carried out.

The spokesman added: "Before we could begin this, the equipment needed time to dry out.

"Once the assessment is complete we will be able to determine the way forward. Until then, we can't give an exact indication of how long the reinstatement will take."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.