Image copyright PA Image caption Tommy Robinson is being sued for £100,000 in damages for online comments he made

A Syrian schoolboy who was filmed being attacked in a school playground is suing the activist Tommy Robinson over online comments.

A video showing Jamal Hijazi being pushed to the ground and threatened with drowning by another pupil at Almondbury School in Huddersfield was shared online last year.

Mr Robinson claimed on Facebook that Jamal had attacked girls at the school.

Lawyer Tasmine Akunjee said his client was seeking £100,000 in damages.

Mr Akunjee said a claim against Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had been lodged at the High Court on Wednesday.

"It is for defamation out of statements made by Yaxley-Lennon last year about Jamal Hijazi," he said.

"He made some comments about Jamal being involved with attacks against young white girls at the school, which are untrue."

After the footage was shared, an online appeal page to help the boy and his family raised more than £50,000.

The 16-year-old boy filmed attacking Jamal was given a police caution for assault in March.

Image copyright Other Image caption A video showing the then 15-year-old Jamal being assaulted was circulated on social media

On Tuesday Mr Robinson, the former English Defence League leader, was told he is to to face fresh contempt of court proceedings.

High Court judges ordered a new case be brought against him over allegations he could have prejudiced a jury involved in a criminal trial last year.

The 36-year-old, from Luton, was jailed for 13 months in May 2018 for filming and broadcasting footage of people involved in the trial, but that finding was quashed in August when he won an appeal.

