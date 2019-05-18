Pontefract midwife works alongside woman who delivered her
A student midwife delivered her first baby alongside a colleague who she later discovered had brought her into the world 19 years earlier.
The coincidence came to light when Laura Woffendin's mother recognised the name of her co-worker Emma Reevell.
The pair then dug out a picture taken shortly after Laura's birth at Pontefract Hospital.
Ms Reevell said: "It's crazy to think that this child I brought into the world is now training to be a midwife."
She added: "I was amazed when Laura showed me the picture
"It's a lovely feeling though and makes it all a little bit more special."
"I couldn't believe it", Ms Woffendin said.
Ms Woffendin's parents are both nurses and her grandmother was a midwife.
She said: "I knew from an early age that I wanted to work in a medical field.
"When my grandma passed away, I inherited her community midwife bag and everything inside it, along with her midwifery badges and books.
"That decided it for me."
