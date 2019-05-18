Image copyright Handout Image caption Midwife Emma Reevell with baby Laura 19 years ago

A student midwife delivered her first baby alongside a colleague who she later discovered had brought her into the world 19 years earlier.

The coincidence came to light when Laura Woffendin's mother recognised the name of her co-worker Emma Reevell.

The pair then dug out a picture taken shortly after Laura's birth at Pontefract Hospital.

Ms Reevell said: "It's crazy to think that this child I brought into the world is now training to be a midwife."

She added: "I was amazed when Laura showed me the picture

"It's a lovely feeling though and makes it all a little bit more special."

"I couldn't believe it", Ms Woffendin said.

Image copyright Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust Image caption Emma Reevell and Laura Woffendin work together at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield

Ms Woffendin's parents are both nurses and her grandmother was a midwife.

She said: "I knew from an early age that I wanted to work in a medical field.

"When my grandma passed away, I inherited her community midwife bag and everything inside it, along with her midwifery badges and books.

"That decided it for me."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.