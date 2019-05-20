Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The 21-year-old was last seen when she left friends on Merrion Street in Leeds city centre at about 03:40 on Sunday

Fears are growing for a 21-year-old woman who went missing during a night out in Leeds at the weekend.

Hannah Barker, from the Whinmoor area, was last seen when she left friends on Merrion Street in the city centre at about 03:40 BST on Sunday, police said.

Her car was found parked in the St John's Centre car park and she did not turn up for work on Monday morning.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said they were now "very concerned" for her welfare.

Ms Barker is 5ft 6ins, of large build, with long blonde hair, nose piercings and tattoos on her left arm. She was wearing black skinny jeans, a burgundy T-shirt and trainers when she was last seen.

Det Insp Melissa Porritt said: "We are very concerned for Hannah's welfare as it is out of character for her to go missing like this and for her not to have been in touch with anyone.

"We are carrying out extensive inquiries to trace her movements in the city centre and would like to hear urgently from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist us in tracing her."

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.

