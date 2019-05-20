Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jamie Brown died from a single stab wound at a Halloween party

A teenager accused of murdering a 17-year-old boy at a Halloween party watched stabbing videos online days before the killing, a jury heard.

Jamie Brown, 17, died from a single wound after being attacked in Ovenden, Halifax, on 27 October.

The accused, also 17, who cannot be named, denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Leeds Crown Court heard he looked at a graphic video of a man being stabbed to death in a jail "out of curiosity".

He also denies wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Three other youths also face charges.

'Nightmarish violence'

Jurors heard the accused used the words "stabbing videos" in an online search.

Giving evidence, the boy said another video of a teenager being stabbed in America had "just caught my eye."

"I can't remember me actually searching for it. It must've just come up on my phone at the time," he said.

He also admitted looking at a video of religious believers stabbing themselves.

The court previously heard Jamie Brown was stabbed to death in what prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC described as a "nightmarish outbreak of serious violence" between rival gangs at the party, on East Park Road.

Two other boys, aged 17 and 15, deny violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Another 17-year-old boy, who was also on trial, has admitted violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Before the trial began, a 16-year-old pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and violent disorder in relation to the same incident.

The trial continues.

