Image copyright James Kelly Image caption Fire crews were called in from across the region to help deal with the blaze

A man has appeared in court accused of starting a huge moorland fire.

At the height of the blaze over the Easter weekend, 70 firefighters were tackling the fire above White Wells on Ilkley Moor in West Yorkshire.

Mohammed Zukifl, aged 20, of Rufford Street, Bradford, appeared at the city's magistrates' court charged with arson.

Mr Zukifl was granted unconditional bail and will appear at Bradford Crown Court on 21 June.

At its height, there were 14 fire crews fighting the blaze which started on 20 April and took three days to put out.

Image copyright Ilkley Chat Image caption Moorland above White Wells in Ilkley caught fire