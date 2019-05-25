Seven arrested after gun found at Birkby crash scene
- 25 May 2019
Seven people have been arrested after police found a gun and ammunition at the scene of a collision.
West Yorkshire Police said the crash on Norwood Road in Birkby, Huddersfield, happened at about 12:55 BST on Friday and involved a white Audi and a motorbike.
The arrested males are all aged between 14 and 21 years old and remain in police custody.
Det Supt Jim Griffiths said it was thought to be a "targeted incident".
The force did not say what the individuals had been arrested on suspicion of.