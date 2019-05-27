Man and boy charged over Birkby crash scene gun
- 27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and a boy have been charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following a crash.
A gun and ammunition were found by officers after the collision on Norwood Road in Birkby, Huddersfield.
Police said the crash happened at about 12:55 BST on Friday and involved a white Audi and a motorbike.
The man, aged 18, and a 14-year-old boy are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.