Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Beatrice is "eating food and doing well", the RSPCA said

A suspected stolen dog was thrown out of a moving car.

The female Jack Russell terrier is being treated by the RSPCA after being dumped in the Bradford area. The charity said it was was "eating food and doing well".

The incident happened last Wednesday and its owner is being sought.

A Facebook post on the dog's plight has been shared 40,000 times, with many offering to rehome the dog if the owner is not located.

A Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District RSPCA branch spokesperson said: "This female dog was thrown from a car in the BD4 area.

"We are currently searching for the owners, as we believe she may have been stolen and then dumped."

The dog, nicknamed Beatrice by staff, was "not as fit as a fiddle and has got veterinary issues" but these are not thought to be due to being thrown from the vehicle.

