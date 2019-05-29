Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Parnham's actions "were beyond perverse," according to police

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for life for the rape of two children.

Jordan Parnham, of Kirkby Close, Pontefract, appearing at Sheffield Crown Court, admitted two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 .

The rapes came to light after police received information that Parnham had been accessing illicit images of children online in February.

He was told he must serve a minimum term of eight years before being considered for release.

Det Con Dean Hamby, who led the investigation, said: "Parnham's actions were beyond perverse and I wouldn't have been satisfied with him receiving anything less than a life sentence.

"The victims have had their innocent childhoods tarnished by horrendous abuse and I am certain that had we not intervened the victims would have been subject to further abuse.

"I'm extremely pleased that the sentence handed to him today reflects that."

Parnham was also handed a sexual harm prevention order and was told he would remain on the sex offenders' register for life.

